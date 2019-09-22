close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Damaged infrastructure being restored

Peshawar

BARA: A senior official has said that the government was expediting the construction work of the damaged infrastructure in Khyber tribal district.

“The government is committed to providing all possible facilities to militancy-affected people,” Deputy Commission Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir told journalists after a meeting with tribal elders.

He said that the people of Bara subdivision had suffered due to militancy. The official said the journalists belonging to Bara had rendered great sacrifices for peace restoration.

“We will provide all facilities to local journalists,” he promised. Mahmood Aslam also assured that the problems of the traders and shopkeepers would be raised with the high-ups as soon as possible.

