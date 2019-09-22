close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

New DC appointed

Lahore

A
APP
September 22, 2019

LAHORE :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lahore Muhammad Asghar Johiya was appointed Deputy Commissioner Lahore here on Saturday by replacing Saleha Saeed.A notification has been issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) in this regard.

The notification said Muhammad Asghar (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Lahore, would hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, in addition to his own duties until further orders.

