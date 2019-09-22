Call to raise peace force: Durrani stresses compulsory military training

LAHORE :Former Federal Minister and National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) patron Muhammad Ali Durrani has called for forming a trained “peace force” comprising 220 million Pakistanis to support the armed forces in case of need, and urged that all Pakistani citizens should be provided with compulsory military training.

He was addressing a seminar under the aegis of National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) in a college on Saturday in connection with World Peace Day. He demanded that the proposed peace force of Pakistanis should be deployed in Indian-Held Kashmir under the aegis of UN peacekeeping mission to stop genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims Indian army. He noted that many civilised countries imparted compulsory military training to their civilians. He warned that India was waging a war against the humanity. He asked Delhi to keep in mind that no nukes could win the war against humanity. He said Delhi should also remember that neighboring countries could not use nukes against each other.

He announced that the year 2020 would be “World Kashmir Year.” He said Pakistani nation would make the year 2020 a year bringing the Indian state terrorism, atrocities and brutalities in held Kashmir to an end, and the year of Kashmir’s independence from Indian occupation.

Mr Durrani asked the world to remember that not Pakistan and India posed the threat of becoming a nuclear flashpoint but Delhi had turned Indian held Kashmir into a flashpoint of gross violations of human rights and genocide of unarmed civilians.

Durrani tabled a resolution in front of noted academicians, intellectuals, politicians, social workers and students which demanded that year 2020 should be declared as World Kashmir Year, which was unanimously adopted by the gathering.

The resolution also vowed that entire Pakistani nation and all peace-loving and humanity-loving people and organisations of the world would wage a joint struggle to stop genocide of innocent Kashmiri civilians and violations of their human rights.

On the occasion, parents of Shaheed Lt. Fahad Raza were also present. They shared the glimpses from the life of their martyred son. There were tears in the eyes of every participant.

Noted broadcaster Naeem Tahir addressing the seminar endorsed the resolution and suggested including the AJK president in the resolution whereby compulsory military training for the citizens of Azad Kashmir should be mandated.

He added that United Nations should depute peace force in Indian-Held Kashmir where blatant human rights violations were being committed and siege of Kashmiris had been going on for the past 47 days.

Dr Amjad Pervaiz, a noted singer of past and educationalist, presented a national song.

Civil rights worker Abdullah Malik stressed the nations across the world needed to strive for the end to atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir by Indian army.

Writer and producer Nasir Adeeb said that Modi government should know the final victory would be of resolve and not of arms. Dr Tahir Mehmood of National Kashmir Alliance said that Kashmiris had always sacrificed. Now it is the turn of government and people of Pakistan to show solidarity with Kashmiris in the difficult times by coming into action. In the end, parents of Shaheed Lt Raza administered oath to the newly-enlisted volunteers.