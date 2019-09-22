Javeria, Fatima propel PCB Challengers to second consecutive win

KARACHI: Javeria Rauf’s 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana’s four wickets helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground in Lahore on Saturday.

PCB Challengers chased down PCB Blasters’ 185 in the 48th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Javeria, who hit eight fours, put together a 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (22). Diana Baig also contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 35, which included three fours. For PCB Blasters, Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45.

Earlier, PCB Blasters’ Umaima Sohail struck 73 in 121 balls, embellished with seven fours, to help her side post 185 for eight in the allotted 50 overs after being put into bat. Almas Akram chipped in with an unbeaten 23 off 20 balls laced with two fours.

Fatima Sana returned with four wickets for 34 runs, the best bowling figures in the match, while Syeda Aroob Shah grabbed two wickets.

This went down as PCB Challengers’ second win on the trot after their victory over PCB Dynamites on Friday.

The fifth match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters, will be held on September 23 at the same venue.