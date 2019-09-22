close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

‘Donkey King’ to be screened in Spain, Catalonia on Oct 4

National

September 22, 2019

KARACHI: After ruling Pakistani and Korean cinemas, Geo films first animated film “The Donkey King” is ready to extend its reign to Spain and Catalonia on Oct 4, 2019 with a wide theatrical release in 3 local languages (Spanish, Catalan and Basque).

The Donkey King is ready to rule cinemas in Spain. The Donkey King will be the first Pakistani film ever to have theatrical release in Spain and Catalonia on Oct 4, 2019. The film is dubbed in Spanish, Catalan and Basque.

It will be a wide release on +50 screens across Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia Sevilla, Malaga and other cities. The Donkey King will release in the name of "El Rey Burro" (Spanish) and El rei Ruc (Catalan).

