‘Donkey King’ to be screened in Spain, Catalonia on Oct 4

KARACHI: After ruling Pakistani and Korean cinemas, Geo films first animated film “The Donkey King” is ready to extend its reign to Spain and Catalonia on Oct 4, 2019 with a wide theatrical release in 3 local languages (Spanish, Catalan and Basque).

It will be a wide release on +50 screens across Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia Sevilla, Malaga and other cities. The Donkey King will release in the name of "El Rey Burro" (Spanish) and El rei Ruc (Catalan).