CITY PULSE

Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ from September 24 to October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Infinite Reflections

Artkaam Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Infinite Reflections’ until September 28, excluding Sundays. The show features artworks by Gabrielle Brinsmead, Lubna Jehangir and Tehmina Lodhi. Call 021-3171160642 for more information.

Artistic Emergence

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting Amberin Asad & Samreen Wahedna, Doda Baloch, Faheem Ahmed, Muntehaa Azad, Sadia Arif, Tahir Bilal Ummi and Tooba Bashir’s art exhibition titled ‘Artistic Emergence’ from September 26 to September 28. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Misunderstandings...

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information. Attachments

Bachpan Ke Rung

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: Chacha Chakkan (September 22), Ali Baba Chalees Chore (September 28 and 29), I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Microcosm 3

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Microcosm 3’ until September 29. The show features works by 20 female artists. Call 021-35821462 for more information.