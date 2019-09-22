close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Police gift laptop to position holder

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

The Mominabad police held a ceremony on Saturday in honour of a student, Inayat Ali, who has bagged the second position in the pre-engineering annual examinations 2019 conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi.

Ali is a resident of Faqir Colony and belongs to a lower-income family. To encourage the student and appreciate the efforts of his parents, the police organised the event at the police station and presented him a laptop as a gift. Police officials and residents of the area participated.

