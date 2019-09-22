Weekly SPI inflation up 1.01pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 19 for the combined income group increased 1.01 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 126.56 points against 125.29 points registered in the previous week, it added.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100, covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent, as it went up to 129.33 points during the week under review from 128.19 points last week, the data revealed.

SPI for the combined income group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.10 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 15.16 percent, compared with the corresponding week of the last year.

SPI for the income groups from Rs17,733-Rs22,888, from Rs22,889-Rs29,517; Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.97 percent, 0.99 percent, 1.04 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 27 items registered increase, five witnessed decrease, whereas prices of the remaining 19 items remained unchanged.