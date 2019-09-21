US welcomes PM’s statement on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State on Thursday applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on Kashmir. In a message on Twitter, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells welcomed the prime minister's remarks calling it "unambiguous and important" in which he had warned citizens against joining the fight in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The prime minister had said that anyone wanting to go and fight in Kashmir would do "animosity towards the Kashmiris." Appreciating the statement, the State Department called it "unambiguous and important" one, adding, "Militants who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris and Pakistan. Pakistan's sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regular stability." Wells’ statement came ahead of the United Nations General Assembly where Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian premier will attend the session.