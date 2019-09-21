Israel vote deadlock confirmed by results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israeli vote results on Friday confirmed a deadlock in the country’s general election and put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party as the second-largest, leaving him with a tough battle to extend his long tenure in office. The near-complete official results from Tuesday’s election gave ex-military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance the most seats, with 33 out of parliament’s 120. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud won 31 seats, but neither had an obvious path to a majority coalition. In a stark admission on Thursday, Netanyahu acknowledged he was unable to form a right-wing coalition as he hoped and called on Gantz to join him in a unity government instead. Gantz responded by saying he would have to be prime minister in a unity government since Blue and White was the largest party.
JERUSALEM: Israeli vote results on Friday confirmed a deadlock in the country’s general election and put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party as the second-largest, leaving him with a tough battle to extend his long tenure in office. The near-complete official results from Tuesday’s election gave ex-military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance the most seats, with 33 out of parliament’s 120. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud won 31 seats, but neither had an obvious path to a majority coalition. In a stark admission on Thursday, Netanyahu acknowledged he was unable to form a right-wing coalition as he hoped and called on Gantz to join him in a unity government instead. Gantz responded by saying he would have to be prime minister in a unity government since Blue and White was the largest party.