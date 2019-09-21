Swabi residents protest killing of man by robbers

SWABI: Residents of Saleem Khan village on Friday placed the body of a man, killed by robbers, at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk and demanded arrest of the accused.

Members of the bereaved family said that a group of robbers stormed their house at night and killed Muqarab Khan, the head of the family when he offered resistance.

The incident occurred in far-flung Major Banda in Saleem Khan Union Council in the jurisdiction of Swabi City Police Station.

The incident enraged the residents who brought the body to the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk. The protesters raised slogans and demanded arrest of the killers.

They placed the body at Chowk and declared that they would stay put until the arrest of the killers.

The protesters were also joined by other people. Later, talks were held between leaders of the protesters and police officials.

The police assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested within 12 hours.

After the assurance, the people picked up the body and left the venue peacefully.