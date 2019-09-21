ASI demoted, two constables dismissed in Haripur

HARIPUR: The district police officer on Friday dismissed two constables from service and demoted a assistant sub-inspector after a departmental inquiry found them guilty of supporting criminals, drug pushers and car-lifters, police sources said on Friday.

The DPO, Zahidullah Jan, had ordered a departmental inquiry against head of TIP police post, ASI Saeed Shah, Constable Majid Nawaz, Constable Siddique and Head Constable Asad Mehmood. The base for inquiry was arrest of Rizwan Shah, Shafiq and Asad Iqbal by the cops of Khalabat Township Police Station on June 15, 2019 on charges of lifting a tractor that was later recovered from Torghar district. During the investigation, the accused disclosed that they had lifted the tractor and sold it in Torghar at the behest of ASI Saeed Shah who had been allegedly using them for different criminal activities, including robberies, supply of drugs to the drug pushers, extortion and collection of monthlies from brothels and gambling dens.

The DPO, after the statement of the three accused, ordered ASP of the Ghazi tehsil, Nasir Mehmood, to conduct a probe and suspended the ASI and three others. The inquiry officer, according to police, found ASI Saeed Shah and Constable Majid Nawaz guilty of corruption, extortion and having links with drug pedlars and criminals, which led to Saeed demotion to the rank of constable while Majid Nawaz was dismissed from service whereas head constable Asad Mehmood and constable Siddique were absolved of charges.

Disposing off another complaint, the DPO dismissed lady constable, Sobia Bibi, of Kotnajibullah Police Station as she was also accused of stealing cash worth thousands and valuables from a house during a police raid.