Wasted U-turn

This refers to the letter 'Rush hour' (September 19) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos, which mentioned rush hours and the Islamabad Highway. I would like to bring attention towards closed U-turns in Islamabad. They are not helping traffic flow and are instead a waste of fuel and time.

There are many U-turns in the F/8 sector which can be very useful if opened. I could find any positive usage of those closed U-turns. I did talk to many residents of F/8, F/6 and F/7 and collected their view. They all were absolutely annoyed and request the Islamabad administration to have mercy and please open these closed turns. Same is the case with PIMS hospital. Ambulances have to take a long turn to reach the hospital while transporting a patient.

Fatima Alvi

Islamabad