Millennium Education organised Kashmir Solidarity Millennial-Youth Convention

Islamabad : The Millennium Education, and President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Secretariat in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and Administration organised Kashmir Solidarity Millennial-Youth Convention 2019 as part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s agenda to show solidarity with Kashmiris at Jinnah Convention Center, here, says a press release.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as esteemed guest of honour of the convention.

The convention was attended by dignitaries from various government and non-government organisations namely Pakistan national Hero Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman - former chief of air staff, Mushaal Hussain Malik - chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of the Hurriyat Leader Yaseen Malik, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan - inspector general of Police Islamabad, Major General Raza Muhammad - chairman Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution, Colonel (r) Mushtaq Rasul Chaudhry - Chairman Roots School System, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman - the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi, Gauhar Zahid Malik and CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq TI.

The Convention was attended by parents, teachers and around 2000 youth (students) of The Millennium Education Islamabad, Future World School, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi and TMUC Islamabad.

The convention started with the patriotic speeches from Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, CEO The Millennium Education, Pakistan and then some breath-taking performances by students of The Millennium Education, One World Campus, E-11/4, Wahid Campus, F-10/2 and Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad and Future World School, Bahria Town Phase-8, Rawalpindi, where they presented medleys and tableaus to highlight the great cause and become the Voice of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan urged the world community to take immediate steps for providing relief to the Kashmiris suffering atrocities of the Indian authorities after its illegal annexation by ending its special status. He also thanked The Millennium Education and CEO Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq for raising their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, who are under military siege by the Modi government from August 5.

The AJK president prevailed upon the audience of youth to gear up their efforts to save Kashmir and its people, block India’s fascism and Hindutva, prevent India’s attempts of imposing war on Pakistan, and ensure grant of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for the legitimate and principled stance of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination. She said the world must listen to the sobs and cries of Kashmiri children who are facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism and brutalities. She further appreciated the efforts of The Millennium Education in sensitizing and mobilizing the youth of Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion, Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said the Indian government is committing the worst violence against Kashmiri people and its leaders and now the Kashmir issue has gained importance in the whole world. She urged the youth to come forward and play their role in reaching out to the international community by starting a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations.