Canadian envoy visits PSCA

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour and Sports Anchor Zainab Abbas visited PSCA Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) where Managing Director Ali Amir Malik briefed her on different aspects and performance of the authority.

The Canadian High Commission team, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan were also present on the occasion. Wendy Gilmour while addressing the officers said that the latest technology and infrastructure of safe cities authority had made the city safer. She said visiting the authority and meeting with the youth was a pleasant feeling and I must say that this improvement in law and order will bring more tourism and business to Pakistan. Canadian High Commissioner visited various departments of the authority and had detailed briefing. Later in the day, sports anchor Zainab Abbas visited the Authority and addressed the police communication officers. Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed her about the authority. Zainab Abbas said on the occasion that safe cities project played a key role in bringing back cricket in Pakistan. The anchor expressed her satisfaction on the quality of work and presence of large number of female police communication officers in the authority. She said it was comforting that Pakistani women were well-focused for the development of the country in every field. Zainab Abbas participated in live programme on Safe City Radio FM 88.6. She said the state-of-the-art technology being used to make the country safer was need of the hour. In her special video message, she appealed to the citizens not to make unnecessary/fake calls to the 15 emergency helpline.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of Canadian High Commission called on the inspector general of police, Punjab, at the Central Police Office here on Friday. Canadian delegation comprised Wendy Glimour, Joanne Minns and Parham Faraid. During the meeting, the issues of mutual interest like efforts of Punjab police in war against terrorism were discussed. A consensus was developed between the two sides to enhance information sharing to make the operations against drug dealers and their networks more effective.