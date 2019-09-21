close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 21, 2019

National Forum of Information Commissioners launched

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has laid the foundation of the first-ever National Forum of Information Commissioners (NFIC) in Pakistan.

A press release said the forum consists of all in-service information commissioners from federal, KP, Punjab and Sindh. With regular meetings and learning from each other, the forum will make a joint effort for a transparent and accountable regime in Pakistan.

The two-day inaugural meeting of the NFIC concluded on Friday, in Islamabad. It was attended by the Information Commissioners from Pakistan Information Commission (Federal), Punjab Information Commission, KP RTI Commission and Sindh Information Commission.

All the commissioners welcomed the idea of a joint forum of the information commissioners and pledged to learn from each other’s experiences.

The CPDI is an independent, non-partisan and a not-for-profit registered civil society organization working on the issues of development and peace in Pakistan.

