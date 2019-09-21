Civilian apathy

The newly established campus of NUST at Quetta was recently inaugurated by the COAS. It is good to see that the nation is blessed with another fine academic institution, especially in science and technology and in the most deprived province. It seems that the civilian leadership has abdicated its role in setting up schools, colleges, universities and centres of excellence in science and technology. Hardly any well known academic institution has been established by successive civilian leaderships during the past 11 years in the public sector.

Our successive governments appear to be nowhere in the picture with 26 million children out of school while the standard of education having rapidly fallen. It is suggested that the entire education budget of the government be handed over to the armed forces which would do a much better job.

Arif Majeed

Karachi