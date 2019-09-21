close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 21, 2019

Civilian apathy

Newspost

 
September 21, 2019

The newly established campus of NUST at Quetta was recently inaugurated by the COAS. It is good to see that the nation is blessed with another fine academic institution, especially in science and technology and in the most deprived province. It seems that the civilian leadership has abdicated its role in setting up schools, colleges, universities and centres of excellence in science and technology. Hardly any well known academic institution has been established by successive civilian leaderships during the past 11 years in the public sector.

Our successive governments appear to be nowhere in the picture with 26 million children out of school while the standard of education having rapidly fallen. It is suggested that the entire education budget of the government be handed over to the armed forces which would do a much better job.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost