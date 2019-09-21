close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez reach Moselle Open semis

Sports

September 21, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of Moselle Open in France on Friday.

The fourth seed pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 57th and 59th, respectively, defeated the unseeded Spanish duo of Gerard Granollers and Marcel Granollers 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals of this ATP-250 event, they face the unseeded pair of Robert Lindstedt from Sweden and Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany. This is Aisam’s best performance in this event. He had never reached the semis in his previous three appearances in this championship.

