CM set to launch massive ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive today

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to launch the first-ever month-long massive drive named ‘Clean My Karachi’ on Saturday in which over 600 dumpers, shovels and tractors and 4,000 workers will participate all over the city.

He took this decision on Friday while presiding over a follow-up meeting to review cleanliness arrangements made for the drive being launched today. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, all deputy commissioner and other officers concerned.

This city of lights has lost its beauty to the heaps of filth and garbage accumulated along the roads and in the streets. “What we have to do is to clean it once and for all and hand over the cleaned city to the DMCs and they will have to maintain it further.”

The deputy commissioners have been provided Rs50 million each along with it at temporary Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and then the same garbage would be transported to landfill sites of Godpas and Jam Chakro by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Through a 10-days exercise, the deputy commissioners under the guidance of the chief minister have divided the garbage-lifting work on sub-division level where the provincial government has provided tractors, loaders, shovels, tractor trolleys and other machinery to the deputy commissioners.

Korangi

Korangi has four sub-divisions with 37 union councils. This district has been provided 29 tractors trolleys, seven loaders with one dumper. Five shovels/excavators have been provided by the government. They also have hired the services of 100 workers.

Malir

Malir has three sub-divisions and 13 union councils. It has been provided 16 tractors and 45 dumpers and shovels to distribute in its area to lift the garbage. There would be 410 workers in addition to 272 of the DMC to lift the garbage.

District Council

The District Council area of Karachi has also three sub-divisions -- Murad Memon, Gadap and Shah Mureed -- with 13 union councils. It has been provided 56 big dumpers 20 loaders.

The district council has been given 292 workers in addition to its 104 workers for lifting garbage and debris from its area.

Central

This district has five sub-divisions and 51 union councils. It has been provided 153 tractor trolleys, 51 shovels, 24 dumpers and six loaders. It has developed five temporary GTS. This district has been provided 750 workers to lift garbage.

West

This district has seven sub-divisions and 52 union councils. It has been provided 116 dumpers, 10 trolleys, blades, 18 trucker trolleys, 28 loaders, 135 mazda trucks, 10 front loaders, and other machinery. It has been provided 2,500 workers in addition to the workers of the DMC West.

East

This district has four sub-divisions and 31 union councils. It has been provided 107 dumpers, 17 blades, 22 excavators and a large number of tools. This district has been allowed to hire the services of 290 workers.

South

It has six sub-divisions and 31 union council. It has been provided 29 mini loaders, 100 dumpers and 51 Suzuki vans to lift garbage to the temporary GTS. The district administration has been allowed to hire the services of 1,261 workers in addition to its 1,101 sanitation workers. It has developed 72 dumping points and 16 GTS.

The chief minister directed minister for local government Syed Nasir Shah to involve all the DMCs in the drive. “I would visit each and every district and will meet with the chairmen and municipal commissioners in the respective areas,” he said.

He directed the minister for local government to invite Ali Zaidi to visit with him. “I’ll take the mayor with me,” he said. Shah directed the deputy commissioners to try to continue day and night the lifting of garbage so that this gigantic task could be completed within 30 days.

The chief minister directed the commissioner to keep monitoring the dumping of garbage in the temporary GTS so that they could be taken to the landfill sites in time. “The landfill sites have weighing machines and they would show how much trash has been lifted in a day,” he said.

The chief minister assigned the local government minister to form a group of two ministers for each district to monitor cleanliness work. He also urged Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to involve the water board so that the cleaning of the sewerage system could also be made all along with the garbage- lifting drive.