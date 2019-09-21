Gold down Rs150/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs150/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also fell Rs129 to Rs74,674.
Meanwhile, in the international market the gold prices dropped $2 to $1,501/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,400/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
