600 children display solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: In a unique display of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) 600 children wearing national dress became “KASHMIR” on Thursday here by positioning themselves in the word of Kashmir. It developed a worth watching scene and thousands of people of the federal capital watched it with fair amount of interest.

The International Kashmir Lobby Group (YFK) Islamabad in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Homes gathered the children and arranged their positioning in the form of word "Kashmir". It was a display of solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the children.