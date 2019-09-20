SC bench hearing ECP members’ plea disbanded

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench constituted for hearing the plea of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was disbanded on Thursday after two members of the bench recused from the said bench.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir and comprising Justice Manzoor Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the plea of two members of Election Commission Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi and Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser.

The bench however was disbanded after two of its members Justice Manzoor Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood recused from the bench.

Justice Maqbool Baqir then referred the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for reconstitution of the bench for hearing the matter.

Aam Log, a political party, had challenged the appointment of Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi and Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser as members of the Election Commission in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Members of the ECP then filed a petition in the Supreme Court praying for transferring the matter from the SHC to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

