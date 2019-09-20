Cambridge ‘Dedicated Teacher Award’ for Karachi teacher

LONDON: A Karachi teacher who has been awarded Cambridge University's “Dedicated Teacher Award” for 2019 had dedicated his award to his students from Karachi who is now studying in various educational institutions of the world.

Renowned Pakistani teacher Ahmed Saya received Cambridge University's Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019 at a ceremony here which was attended by delegates from all over the world. Saya was among six teachers shortlisted for the award from across the globe by an esteemed panel of educationists and the winner was selected through an online poll conducted by the Cambridge University Press where students were required to vote for the 'World's Most Dedicated Teacher'.

Speaking to this correspondent after receiving the award, Ahmed Saya the Cambridge University received lots of nominations; multiple nominations for same teachers and over 4000 different teachers all over the world were nominated.

He said: “The panel of judges did their research and shortlisted 50 top most dedicated teachers. Then they further ranked teachers on different criteria and shortlisted world's six most dedicated teachers. From Pakistan I was amongst top 6. They then gave a supporting paragraph for each of the 6 winners and told people to read and vote the most deserving candidates. I was invited to Cambridge to receive this award where I managed to raise the flag high for Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan is ranked at 180 amongst 220 countries in literacy and has 25 million children who are in school going age out of schools. It’s a matter of pride for Pakistan that despite such a low literacy, a Pakistani won the dedicated teacher award. This clearly indicates that Pakistan has lots of talent which is yet unharnessed. Pakistan is looked down upon internationally whereas Pakistan deserves respect. This award will help improve image of Pakistan globally.”

Ahmed Saya shared that being an educationist it’s his responsibility to eradicate illiteracy from Pakistan. He has been working with other like-minded teachers to improve the literacy rates. “We opened the Bridge School to bridge the gap between underprivileged children and privileged children. This school now has 220 students. Considering that 25 million children are out of school, just 220 kids seem like a drop in the ocean but nonetheless it is the first step towards my dream that is to ensure that there is 100% literacy in Pakistan. Once these 220 students will grow up I hope they will open schools similar to the Bridge School and hence it will create multiplier effect and thus illiteracy will be eradicated.

He shared that Pakistan cannot progress in the area of education unless technology is used to spread literacy. “I am currently working on education for all project by taking technology into use. I am planning to open up a virtual school so that everyone who has access to phone, Internet and smartphone should also have access to education. Govt schools can also be adopted and they will have moderator who will explain these online lectures to students face to face and hence students will have access to quality education.

Ahmed Saya did his O levels from Jaffar Public School, A level from Foundation Public School and started teaching after graduation. He’s currently teaching O and A level Maths and accounting. He is also a teachers’ trainer for CASIO Pakistan and trains teachers for O and A level modules.

He started teaching 18 years ago when he was in class 9th, initially to finance his own studies and then started enjoying it after realizing that teaching is not a Job but a responsibility and it is one profession that gives birth to all other professions.