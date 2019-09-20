close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

People raise problems at Lakki public forum

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Residents of Chowkijand and adjacent hamlets have demanded the government to build embankments along Kurrum River to save the population of rural localities from flooding.

The demand was made during a public forum convened by Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on Thursday.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Sajjad Hussain and Najibullah, DSP Hidayatullah Shah, SDEO Qadir Shah and officials of line departments were in attendance.

“The northern side of Chowkijand and other hamlets is vulnerable to floods in the river and there is the dire need to construct a dyke along river bank”, said a villager.

Another villager said that the rural population was mainly dependent on livestock but cattle keepers were facing numerous problems due to lack of facilities in the veterinary hospital.

Wazir listened to people and directed officials of line departments to resolve the issues on an urgent basis.

