SOPs for Sexual Offense Evidence Collection Kits

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has approved the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Sexual Offense Evidence Collection Kits.

The SOPs will help collect evidence and conduct sensitive medical examination of victims and alleged offenders in cases of sexual violence.

The procedure will help reduce acquittals in such crimes and help the victims get justice. The Roadmap Steering Committee termed rates of acquittal as an indicator at its inaugural meeting. This initiative is part of efforts to deliver change in acquittal rates for such crimes.

This is a much needed development in light of increasing sexual crimes across the country. The poor collection of medico-legal evidence from victims and offenders contribute to low convictions.

The United Kingdom government has provided 3,500 kits to the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Khyber Medical College.

The Heath Department has been directed to distribute the kits in all hospitals and medico-legal institutions forthwith.

In the initial phase, training workshops covering the proper use of the kits have been arranged and 270 kits provided to relevant officials in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi.