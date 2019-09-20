Man shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was killed in the Kahna police limits on Thursday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Bashir while the injured was identified as Qadir. Police said the incident was a result of an old enmity. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene.

PO arrested: Misri Shah Investigation police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in the murder of a police constable through Interpol after 18 years of his escape in Saudi Arabia. The accused has been identified as Faraz Khan. He had killed constable Muhammad Hanif at a police picket in 2002.

Found dead: A 75-year-old woman was found dead in the Wahdat Colony police limits on Thursday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Shahnaz

94 arrested: Lahore Police (City Division) arrested 94 accused and recovered 13 pistols, bullets, 500g charas and 95 liters of liquor. Tribute to police martyr: Lahore Police continued to pay tribute to great sacrifices of fallen heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

A special function was arranged by Lahore Police to pay homage to police martyr Constable Ghulam Mustafa who sacrificed his life to safeguard lives of citizens on September 19, 2014 during an encounter with culprits at Akbar Chowk, Faisal Town. Lahore Police observed the fifth death anniversary of the martyr today. High officials of Lahore police visited the grave of the martyred constable at Changa Manga, tehsil Chunian and laid a wreath of flowers on the grave, offered Fateh and prayed for the departed soul.

Contingents of Lahore Police presented the guard of honor to the grave of the martyr alongwith the heirs of Shaheed. Lahore Police has also given employment to the widow of the martyr.