Dengue walk

LAHORE: The Anti-Dengue Task Force of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised an awareness seminar and walk on the university campus on Thursday. The event was aimed to create awareness among students, teachers and faculty members about dengue fever, its symptoms, types and treatment. Addressing the participants, chief medical officer of UET Health Clinic Dr Shahzad gave an overview of precautions, prevention and elimination required to combat the disease. He emphasised the use of mosquito repellents, nets and coils, etc.