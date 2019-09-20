KP govt lifts ban on recruitments as varsities teachers boycott classes

PESHAWAR: The government was forced to lift the ban on recruitments in the public sector universities as the teaching staff of different universities located at the University Campus here boycotted classes on Thursday and staged protest on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA). However, the late decision failed couldn’t stop the teachers from staging the protest. They vowed to continue the two-hour class boycott in the universities across the province to press the government to accept all their demands.

A notification issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) stated that the ban on recruitments has been lifted and the universities are allowed to make appointments under the need in line with their budgetary situation.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA also held a general body meeting at the Peshawar University Teachers Association Hall with its provincial president Dr Sartaj Alam in the chair. The meeting took important decisions.

The teachers staged protest walk which was well participated. The protesting teachers blocked the main Jamrud Road for some time to press the government for acceptance of their demands. The teachers’ association demanded the government to lift forthwith the ban on recruitments in the public sector universities which they believed was illegal.

They termed the ban imposed by the Higher Education Department blatant interference in the affairs of the universities as these are autonomous institutions.

“This anti-education step of the government has negated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tall claims of promoting quality education in the province and declaring education emergency,” Dr Sartaj Alam said..