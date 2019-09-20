close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2019

KP govt lifts ban on recruitments as varsities teachers boycott classes

National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: The government was forced to lift the ban on recruitments in the public sector universities as the teaching staff of different universities located at the University Campus here boycotted classes on Thursday and staged protest on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA). However, the late decision failed couldn’t stop the teachers from staging the protest. They vowed to continue the two-hour class boycott in the universities across the province to press the government to accept all their demands.

A notification issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) stated that the ban on recruitments has been lifted and the universities are allowed to make appointments under the need in line with their budgetary situation.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA also held a general body meeting at the Peshawar University Teachers Association Hall with its provincial president Dr Sartaj Alam in the chair. The meeting took important decisions.

The teachers staged protest walk which was well participated. The protesting teachers blocked the main Jamrud Road for some time to press the government for acceptance of their demands. The teachers’ association demanded the government to lift forthwith the ban on recruitments in the public sector universities which they believed was illegal.

They termed the ban imposed by the Higher Education Department blatant interference in the affairs of the universities as these are autonomous institutions.

“This anti-education step of the government has negated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tall claims of promoting quality education in the province and declaring education emergency,” Dr Sartaj Alam said..

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan