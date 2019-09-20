‘Tourism, environment, culture, heritage to be National Games theme’

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Hasan has said that tourism, environment, culture and heritage will be the theme of the 33rd National Games which are to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1.

“The National Games will advocate a clean environment and a greener Pakistan and also highlight the importance of culture and heritage of all provinces,” he said in a statement. “POA and KP government are collaborating to hold the games successfully. We are thankful to KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Senior Provincial Minister Atif Khan for their support,” he said.

Arif said that athletic events would be held in Peshawar if the synthetic tartan track at Qayyum Stadium was repaired by October 5. He further said that open trials would be held for all sports events to form teams which would participate in the National Games. All provincial associations have been directed to hold open trials, he said.

The torch relay ceremony will begin from Karachi on October 6. It will pass through every province, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On October 20 at Babusar Top, the highest point in Gilgit-Baltistan, the torch relay will be given to KP Olympic Association. From there, the National Games torch will be taken to Peshawar, where it will reach on October 26.