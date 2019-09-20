Sanofi Proud to Partner Reconstruction of Naunehal Academy School & Polio Resource Center

Karachi: Sanofi Pakistan proudly participated in the formal inauguration of Naunehal Academy School & Polio Resource Center Project in Islamia Colony, Karachi.

The school was co-founded by Latif Syed who has been working as a polio vaccinator for over two decades. After being attacked twice, partly due to their work related to polio eradication, the school and the Polio Resource Center had to stop activities in 2013 when they had an enrollment of 1,000 children.

On World Polio Day in 2016, Sanofi Pasteur (vaccines business unit of Sanofi) awarded Latif with the Louis Pasteur medal, in recognition for his dedication towards polio eradication. During his trip to France to receive the award, David Loew, Head of Sanofi Pasteur, committed to support and fund the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the school and Polio Resource Center. With support from Sanofi Pasteur employees based in France, Rotary clubs from France and Pakistan, and a global grant from the Rotary Foundation, the project has reached completion today with the official reopening of Naunehal Academy School and Polio Resource Center.

Speaking today at the inauguration ceremony, the General Manager & Managing Director of Sanofi Pakistan, Dr. Asim Jamal, said:

“Sanofi is a global healthcare company with a broad and varied portfolio of vaccines and medicines. Our vaccines business unit, Sanofi Pasteur, has been leading the fight against polio and we are committed to polio eradication – a target that I hope will be achieved in the very near future. I am proud to represent Sanofi in not only funding the rehabilitation of Naunehal Academy but for our contribution to the polio campaign through with our vast knowledge and expertise.”***