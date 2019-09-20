close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Students demand justice for Nimrita

Karachi

September 20, 2019

A large number of students of various medical colleges and universities of Karachi held a protest demonstration on Thursday against the suspected murder of a BDS final year student, Nimrita Kumari, at her hostel room in Larkana.

The protesting students of the Dow University of Health Sciences, Jinnah Sindh Medical University and other medical institutions gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and demanded that the authorities inquire into the alleged murder.

Carrying banners and placards, they chanted slogans for justice for the deceased student, saying that those behind the killing of an innocent girl at her hostel room should be arrested and taken to task to ensure the safety of other female students.

