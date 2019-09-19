close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 19, 2019

Firing panics students at Karak school

Peshawar

 
September 19, 2019

By Our Correspondent

KARAK: A clash between a principal and teacher of a state-run school panicked the students and staff when shots were fired on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Government Centennial Model School for Boys, Chokdara.

After the firing incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the school and besieged it. The teacher, who had fired the shots, managed to escape from the scene. A day earlier, the principal had got registered an FIR at the Takht-i-Nusrati Police Station against the teacher after he was injured in the previous brawl. When contacted, District Education Officer Muhammad Daraz said that an inquiry is underway into the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar