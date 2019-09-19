Firing panics students at Karak school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Our Correspondent
KARAK: A clash between a principal and teacher of a state-run school panicked the students and staff when shots were fired on Wednesday.
The incident happened at Government Centennial Model School for Boys, Chokdara.
After the firing incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the school and besieged it. The teacher, who had fired the shots, managed to escape from the scene. A day earlier, the principal had got registered an FIR at the Takht-i-Nusrati Police Station against the teacher after he was injured in the previous brawl. When contacted, District Education Officer Muhammad Daraz said that an inquiry is underway into the incident.
