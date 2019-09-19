close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Retired constable finds over Rs555m in his account!

National

 
September 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: A retired Punjab police constable found more than Rs555 million in his bank account, he said Wednesday, expressing bewilderment at the amount, Geo News reported.

The retired constable Arshad Mehmood said he found Rs555,300,000 in his account when he checked the balance. “My pension is Rs25,000 per month, so I have no idea from where the sum of millions of rupees came from? “I only got to know about this huge sum of money when I checked the balance in my bank account through the ATM,” he added. He said he immediately informed the bank about his concern. “The bank’s management has withdrawn the additional money from my account,” he further added.

