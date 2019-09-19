close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 19, 2019

Teenage girl gang raped in capital

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl was kidnapped from Sawan Camp, Model Town falling in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station and was raped in broad daylight, police said Wednesday.

The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of real uncle of the victim.

"My niece was standing in front of her house when two people living in the same street, picked her and dragged her to an under construction house and raped her and ran away. The police registered FIR and arrested the suspect.

