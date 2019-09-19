Calligraphy display

Islamabad: Pak-China joint exhibition of painting and calligraphy was held here on Wednesday to celebrate 70th anniversary of founding of Peoples’ Republic of China and 5th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The Chinese ambassador Yao Jing was the chief guest of the ceremony, while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Confucius Institute, guests and large number of students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that Sino-Pak excellent diplomatic friendly relations are entering into a new phase which is economic friendship. Pakistan is the most reliable friend of China and both the country will work together for regional peace and stability. Chinese government is focusing the gross level and offering scholarships for Pakistani students to study in China.