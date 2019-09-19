Police directed to take steps to control crime

LAHORE: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan while chairing a meeting of all divisional SPs has directed for adopting preventive measures to control crime in the city.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP security Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP Dolphin Squad, SP VVIP Security and all divisional SPs participated in the meeting. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed for taking effective measures to stop street crimes and taking strict action against drug peddlers. Ashfaq Khan said the incidents of torture, death of under-trial prisoners in lockups and escape from police stations will not be tolerated.

CCTV cameras installed in different sections of police stations should be functional and their recording should be saved properly, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken.

He directed divisional SPs to initiate search and combing operations according to the identified hot spots and note points to curb criminals. Ashfaq Khan directed SHOs to utilise all possible resources to make police stations neat and clean and plant trees to make the atmosphere pleasant.

sealed: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed a medical centre and submitted an application to a local police station for registration of an FIR. The centre was owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who claims to be an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine.

Earlier, he had applied for registration of his two neuro centres with the PHC. But upon confirmation of his MBBS degree as fake from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, an FIR was registered against him with Shadman Police Station, and his centre was also sealed by the commission.

But he restarted his business with a new name, Sheikh Medical Centre, and initiated a robust advertisement campaign for treating complicated diseases to attract patients. He was found dispensing steroids and unknown medicines and charging hundreds of thousands of rupees from the patients.

Cleanliness: Cleanliness week was observed at General Bus Stand Badami Bagh where teams of LWMC, staff of Wasa, transporters and auto-workshops were engaged in cleanliness in day and night shifts.

During this week, sewerage blockage was cleared, stagnant water was disposed of and waste bins were cleaned, shared Administrator General Bus Stand Ahmad Raza Butt. He said that buses were shifted from the general parking area and tones of garbage was removed by scrapers.