Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

For Kashmir

Newspost

 
Approximately more than a month has passed since the communication blockade in Occupied Kashmir. With seven million people living under curfew and facing torture, teargas, pellet guns, Kashmir resembles abandoned by the UN.

We should stand united over Kashmir. If we do not protect the oppressed among us, can we call ourselves human? It’s time we wake up from our slumber and unite in defence of truth and justice.

Raushan Rida

Karachi

