Friesland-Campina Engro, Total Parco signs joint merchandising partnership

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), is one of the foremost dairy nutrition expert in Pakistan. FCEPL joined hands with Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL), a leading energy company in Pakistan, with an extensive network of more than 800 petrol pumps across the country.

The two corporate giants have come together for a joint merchandising partnership contract at the FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan head office in Karachi.The MoU was signed by Ali Ahmed Khan, Managing Director FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited and Mr. Olivier Sabrie, CEO of Total Parco Pakistan Ltd.

With this partnership agreement, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan plans to reach 100 Total Parco Bonjour stores nationwide as a preferred partner in dairy and ice cream.All outlets will have dedicated displays for FCEPL’s Dairy sales portfolio along with a freezer placement in priority impulse zones for their ice-cream portfolio. The partnership will be effective from the signoff date.

On the occasion, Mr. Ali Ahmed Khan Managing Director FCEPL, stated, “This partnership is an important step in exploring ‘Channels of the Future’ and facilitating convenience and accessibility for our consumers.”*****