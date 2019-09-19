close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

KEL FY18 profit increases 18pc

Business

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited profit went up 18 percent to Rs12.311 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018, translating into EPS of Rs0.45, a bourse filing said.

The private power utility company earned Rs10.419 billion with EPS of Rs0.38 in the year ended June 30, 2017, the notice said.

The company did not announce any final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2018. KE has not announced any cash dividend for six years.

