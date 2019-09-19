close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
AFP
September 19, 2019

Ex-Rangers player Ricksen dies

Sports

AFP
September 19, 2019

LONDON: Former Netherlands and Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Wednesday.

Ricksen, who spent six years at Rangers until 2006, announced he was suffering from the disease in October 2013. “Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease,” the Scottish club said on their official website.

“Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox, having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.”

Ricksen left Rangers to join Zenit St Petersburg on a permanent deal in 2007 before returning to the Netherlands to join Fortuna Sittard.

