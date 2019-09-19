Trump names O’Brien as new NSA

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has said he is naming hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

The president tweeted the announcement from California, while he was on the third and final day of a West Coast fundraising drive. “I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump said. “He will do a great job!”