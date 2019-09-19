Imran, COAS discuss IOK ahead of UNGA trip

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa have met to discuss the ongoing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir among a raft of other matters and raised the disputed territory with his Swedish counterpart in a telephonic conversation.



The Army chief called on Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday, where the latest developments in the regional environment, the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States — to attend the United Nations General Assembly session — were discussed during the meeting, state media reported.

Later, Prime Minister Khan held called his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral steps of August 5 to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to alter its demographic structure. Those steps, he said, were in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law. Highlighting the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the held valley, the Prime Minister called for the immediate lifting of the lockdown and curfew — in place for 45 days — removal of restrictions on movement, provision of access to humanitarian organisations and respect for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must urge India to comply with its obligations under international human rights conventions. Prime Minister Lofven expressed concern over the human rights situation and highlighted the importance of de-escalation of the situation and resolution of issues through dialogue. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.