PM reaffirms Pak commitment to further boost ties with China

ISLAMABAD: Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Prime Minister has Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China and underscored the high priority attached to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ambassador had meeting with Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Tuesday and conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping to the prime minister on his forthcoming birthday. The 67th birthday of the prime minister is falling on October 5.

The Chinese president’s message described the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan as “rock solid” and reiterated the resolve to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era. The premier asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Chinese president. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to complete ongoing projects.