Norway mosque shooter who killed sister had racist motive

OSLO: A Norwegian man accused of killing his step-sister before opening fire in a mosque near Oslo in August had racist motives, police said Tuesday, confirming he shot her because of her Chinese origin. Philip Manshaus, 22, was arrested after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in an affluent Oslo suburb on August 10 before he was overpowered by a 65-year-old man. Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time, and there were no serious injuries. The body of his 17-year-old step-sister was later found in their home. Adopted by his father’s girlfriend, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, was killed by four bullets, police said in a statement. Manshaus’ explanation and technical evidence, including the lack of a struggle, “support the version that she was killed because of what the attacker considers as race, because she was of Asian origin,” police official Pal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby told TV2.