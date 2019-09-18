Mega uplift project on the cards

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood said Punjab government was launching a mega development project to provide municipal services to urban and rural union councils. Addressing a video link conference with DCs of the districts, the commissioner said schemes in respect of sewerage, water supply, street lights and solid waste management would be completed under the programme with a cost of Rs 27,196 million throughout the province. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Naila Baqar, additional commissioner coordination Noman Hafeez and other officers of departments concerned were present at commissioner office while DCs of the other districts were attached through video link. The commissioner said all the schemes would be pointed out till September 25th while DCs of the district concerned will grant approval of the schemes by holding the district planning and coordination committee meetings. The commissioner also directed the officers to complete the paperwork and collect necessary data in respect of new local bodies system before the given deadline.

FOUR BANDITS HELD: Ladhewala Warriach police Tuesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered cash, stolen goods, and illegal arms from them. Bandits identified as Qadir Ahmed, Sarfraz, Jafar and Shah Nawaz were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. The police recovered Rs.265,000, a computer, motorcycles, cell phones, three pistols and two rifles from them.