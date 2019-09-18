close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country and hot weather in plain areas of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mangla, Jhelum, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Rawalakot. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and minimum was 26.2°C.

