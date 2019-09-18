KP CM visits Pak-Afghan border at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements for opening the border 24/7. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the border today (Wednesday) and formally inaugurate the opening of the round-the-clock.

This historical initiative of the incumbent government would not only strengthen mutual relations between the neighbouring countries but also help extend and promote the trade and economic activities with Central Asian countries that will increase exports from Pakistan tremendously.

Talking to the media representatives, the chief minister said the Khyber Pass has been a trade route for centuries. The chief minister said the border is being opened 24/7 on the special directives of the prime minister to benefit from the tremendous avenues of trade, commerce and economic potential of the region. He said the government wants to establish trade relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries that will open a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

To a question about the improvement of hospitals in the tribal districts and performance of the provincial government during the past one year, Mahmood Khan said the provincial government would present its performance before the electorates very soon, adding all tasks assigned to the provincial government had been completed.

He claimed the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was the best among all the provinces and that all district headquarters hospitals in the newly-merged tribal districts would witness massive transformation very soon.