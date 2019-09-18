Three factories sealed for illegal gas connections

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials sealed three plaster factories being run through illegal connections, officials said on Tuesday. An official of the FIA said that the Bannu Circle of the agency conducted raids on Bannu-Karak Road and sealed three factories after they were found involved in getting illegal gas connection.

According to Fazal Akbar, in-charge FIA Bannu Circle, three separate cases were registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the FIA teams conducted two raids in Mardan and Charsadda and arrested five persons for alleged involvement in money laundering. Cases were registered against the accused.