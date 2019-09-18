JI concerned over world silenceon rights abuses in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over silence of international organisations on gross human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). Talking to a delegation of Network for Human Rights and Justice, he said the so-called world champions of human rights were badly exposed on the matter of Kashmir. The delegation led by Rizwan Akram called on him at JI headquarters at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Why the international champions of democracy and human rights are showing helplessness over Kashmir crisis, questioned Siraj. He added Muslim genocide was continuing in different parts of the world under a planned agenda but the international community, including the rulers of Islamic world, did nothing to provide them with justice against the violence and torture being unleashed on them by the brutal forces. He said the peace in the world could not be maintained if the injustice continued without any check.

The JI leader said the Kashmir dispute had put in dangers the entire south Asia peace due to India’s stubbornness. He said the people of Kashmir had been deprived of their basic rights under Indian occupation for more than seven decades but New Delhi had unleashed a new wave of terror in IHK.