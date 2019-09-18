IHIG, PIA partner to promote tourism in Pakistan

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG), with a $118 million investment plan in country’s hospitality industry, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to promote tourism.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, IHIG-UK Chairman Alun Richards, signed the MOU at PIA Head Office on Tuesday. Through this alliance, all business and economy executive class passengers of PIA would be entitled to a complimentary stay at any of IHIG’s recently acquired properties located in Naran, Bhurban and Balakot.

Alun Richards reiterated his strong resolve to promote tourism in Pakistan and said, "IHIG will be the leading hospitality and leisure company in Pakistan.” He said IHIG was an emerging company while PIA was a brand known to the world, “and with this association we will grow our businesses together.”

This is the first time PIA has decided to go out and co-brand with an international company. “Our effort is focused on bringing the world to this beautiful country. Pakistan has a long and storied history and culture that will attract tourists from all over the world,” Richards said.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said, “We are actively working to make alliances with different private sector companies to provide maximum benefits to our passengers. PIA is happy to work with IHIG because this will help introduce the world to the colour and seasons of Pakistan. We need to show to the world our beauty, our culture, our resilience, our hospitality and our tolerance.”

He said PIA was a struggling company at this point of time, and added that such initiatives would result in a leap forward. IHIG Pakistan CEO Noorul Asif said IHIG Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG-UK; headquartered in London, started operations in Pakistan by investing millions of dollars in the hospitality sector. “Our intention is to have thousands of influential people experience the breathtaking beauty of Pakistan. These visitors will post their experiences on social media which will encourage their circle of friends to visit Pakistan as well.”